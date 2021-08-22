Cancel
Dover, DE

Live events coming up in Dover

Dover News Watch
Dover News Watch
 5 days ago

(DOVER, DE) Dover has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8uYM_0bZWJAAc00

#dogood Benefit for First State Ballet Theatre

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901

#dogood Gals Night Out in support of First State Ballet Theatre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CyRD_0bZWJAAc00

Mega Camp Agent Meet and Greet

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1284 McD Drive, Dover, DE 19901

Join us at Fordham Brewery for drinks, food, and fun with all of Delaware's Keller Williams Agents!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmwZA_0bZWJAAc00

Firefly Regional shuttles 2021

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 599 Persimmon Tree Lane, Dover, DE 19901

The east coast's largest music and camping festival blends presents performances from acts you love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhvJP_0bZWJAAc00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Dover

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT224, Dover, DE 19901

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

