San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley calendar: Events coming up

San Tan Valley Digest
 5 days ago

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Live events are coming to San Tan Valley.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Tan Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BLfr_0bZWJ9N800

Parent Meeting

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Parent Meeting at 21802 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142-9481, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:30 pm to 06:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFMFA_0bZWJ9N800

Bahama Bucks Fundraiser

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 21137 E Rittenhouse Rd Suite 101, Queen Creek, AZ

Join us at Bahama Bucks to help raise money for the PTO. Please show the flyer or mention Ellsworth PTO when at the register. Thank you! Also check out other Nonprofit Events in Queen Creek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crxE8_0bZWJ9N800

Drama Club!!!

San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2505 E Germann Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ

What Drama Club!!! When 8/25/2021, 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbdF6_0bZWJ9N800

Hoopster Tots Session 3 - Queen Creek, AZ 2021

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:55 PM

Address: 22407 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ

Description Learning basketball has never been more fun! These classes focus on dribbling, shot technique, passing, and team work. Adjustable hoops and appropriately sized basketballs are used to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0798ks_0bZWJ9N800

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 19248 E San Tan Blvd, Queen Creek, AZ

Contact: Cheryl McAlister, Director 480-988-2984 Meeting room: Will meet in Education Building (subject to change) Click here for Registration

With San Tan Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

