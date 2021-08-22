Joplin calendar: What's coming up

(JOPLIN, MO) Live events are coming to Joplin.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joplin:

Sunday Night Comedy Joplin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 18505 Fir Road, Joplin, MO 64801

Widely known as one of hardest working comics in the game, J.F. Harris first came up in the downtown New York City comedy scene.

GINGER BILLY'S BACKWOODS COMEDY TOUR Joplin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 102 South Joplin Avenue, Joplin, MO 64801

Redneck comedian Ginger Billy brings his hilarious "Backwoods Comedy Tour" to Joplin for one very special night for 2 shows

QuickBooks Desktop: Utilization, Tips and Tricks Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 3950 Newman Rd, Joplin, MO

Hosted by QuickBooks Desktop: Utilization, Tips and Tricks on Missouri SBDC at Missouri Southern State University

Sunday Gathering Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Worship, fellowship, prayer, and training for the systematic invasion of cities and nations by the Kingdom of God. Join us for our Sunday gathering every Sunday at 3pm...

Cornhole at The Creek Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Mako Cornhole is proud to partner with The Waters Edge Canpground to bring you a weekend full of camping, floating, cornhole and good times. We will be running Blind Draws through out the day and...