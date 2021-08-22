Live events coming up in Waterloo

(WATERLOO, IA) Live events are coming to Waterloo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waterloo:

Inaugural Food Truck Festival Waterloo, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Park Ave and Jefferson St, Waterloo, IA 50701

Waterloo's Inaugural Food Truck Festival, bringing you a unique and diverse foodie experience

Vision Brunch Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 118 High St, Waterloo, IA

Vision Brunch About this Event You are cordially invited to the vision brunch, hosted by Making Jesus Known Evangelistic Ministries on Saturday August 28th 2021. Come and worship God together with...

Music at the Moon Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1955 Locke Ave #2614, Waterloo, IA

We are coming back!! It's time to dust off the ol' guitars, boots and dancin' shoes as we announce the return of LIVE music back at the Moon. We've missed all of you and cannot wait to get back at...

Operation Backpack Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 620 W 5th St, Waterloo, IA

Join us for a back to school event in Waterloo. Free school supplies available and free hair cuts provided by William Burt and Kut Kings. For a hair cut, please visit this link and sign-up for an...

Tee-Off Against Child Abuse Golf Tournament Waterloo, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 Fletcher Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701

It's time to TEE-OFF against CHILD ABUSE! Four-person best shot golf tournament with a shotgun start at 12:00pm.