Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Live events coming up in Waterloo

Posted by 
Waterloo Dispatch
Waterloo Dispatch
 5 days ago

(WATERLOO, IA) Live events are coming to Waterloo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waterloo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrASF_0bZWJ7bg00

Inaugural Food Truck Festival

Waterloo, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Park Ave and Jefferson St, Waterloo, IA 50701

Waterloo's Inaugural Food Truck Festival, bringing you a unique and diverse foodie experience

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDQAc_0bZWJ7bg00

Vision Brunch

Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 118 High St, Waterloo, IA

Vision Brunch About this Event You are cordially invited to the vision brunch, hosted by Making Jesus Known Evangelistic Ministries on Saturday August 28th 2021. Come and worship God together with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNDZR_0bZWJ7bg00

Music at the Moon

Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1955 Locke Ave #2614, Waterloo, IA

We are coming back!! It's time to dust off the ol' guitars, boots and dancin' shoes as we announce the return of LIVE music back at the Moon. We've missed all of you and cannot wait to get back at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPljG_0bZWJ7bg00

Operation Backpack

Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 620 W 5th St, Waterloo, IA

Join us for a back to school event in Waterloo. Free school supplies available and free hair cuts provided by William Burt and Kut Kings. For a hair cut, please visit this link and sign-up for an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpYSG_0bZWJ7bg00

Tee-Off Against Child Abuse Golf Tournament

Waterloo, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 Fletcher Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701

It's time to TEE-OFF against CHILD ABUSE! Four-person best shot golf tournament with a shotgun start at 12:00pm.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
81
Followers
188
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
Waterloo, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Child Abuse#Food Truck#Ia Vision Brunch#Ia Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 25-Sept. 4, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Most people know Kevin Bacon as an actor, but he is also one half of the Bacon Brothers, which closes out the Music By The Lake concert series Sunday, Aug. 29, at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Brewfest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. Tickets cost $35 per person. Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even...
Berlin Heights, OHSandusky Register

PHOTOS: Basket Festival

BERLIN HEIGHTS — The Basket Festival returned to Berlin Heights for its 2021 edition. The Basket Festival started Friday evening and concluded Sunday afternoon following the fire department's pancake breakfast and 5K race. In between, the festival featured a parade, fireworks, live music, food trucks, vendors, games and other attractions.
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy