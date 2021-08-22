Events on the Dubuque calendar

(DUBUQUE, IA) Live events are coming to Dubuque.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dubuque:

Brad Williams Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 Bell St, Dubuque, IA

Brad Williams, Diamond Jo Worth Casino, 777 Diamond Jo Lane, Northwood, Iowa 50459, Northwood, United States. Sun Apr 05 2020 at 07:00 pm, Sunday, April 5 @ 7:00pmTicket Cost: Starting at...

Functional Body Strength Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3485 Windsor Ave, Dubuque, IA

A high intensity strength workout. This class utilizes resistance bands, medicine balls, kettlebells and your own body weight to give you a jump start to your day!

The Wildwoods Live Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1085 Washington St, Dubuque, IA

The Wildwoods are an enchanting Folk/Americana duo based in Lincoln, Nebraska, whose flowing songwriting tandem has been praised by Paste Magazine as "focused and charmingly human". The Wildwoods...

Men's President's Cup Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1800 Randall Pl, Dubuque, IA

The President's Cup is the DG&CC version of the Ryder Cup - all adult men's golf members are eligible. Players are drafted onto teams, and play three 18 hole matches against representatives of the...

St. John’s Parish Picnic Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2601 Shiras Ave, Dubuque, IA

