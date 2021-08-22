Cancel
Winchester, VA

Winchester calendar: Events coming up

Winchester News Alert
 5 days ago

(WINCHESTER, VA) Winchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Winchester area:

Consider The Source w/ Mr. Grizzly

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Sci-fi fusion trio blending progressive rock and improvisatory jazz, soaked in Indian and Middle Eastern styles

Cazhmiere

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Put on those party pants and get ready to dance all night to your favorite hits from yesterday and today!

The Reflex: The Ultimate 80's Tribute Band

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:55 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

The Reflex recreate the sound, vibe, and look of those 80's mega-bands and one-hit wonders you love to sing and dance along to!

Moon Hooch w/ Michael Perdew

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Explosive horn-and-percussion trio with deep bass lines, catchy melodies and pounding rhythms

Keith Harkin (of Celtic Thunder)

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Singer-songwriter formerly of critically-acclaimed Irish singing group Celtic Thunder

Winchester News Alert

Winchester, VA
ABOUT

With Winchester News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

