Johnstown, PA

Johnstown calendar: What's coming up

Johnstown Digest
 5 days ago

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Johnstown is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Johnstown:

Back to School Backpack Drive

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 750 Eisenhower Blvd, Johnstown, PA

Help support local students through Thomas Automotive’s Back to School Backpack Drive! Fill backpacks with school supplies and then drop them off at Thomas Buick GMC's showroom by August 31st for...

Contractors & Cocktails

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 Main St, Johnstown, PA

Contractors & Cocktails is on Facebook. To connect with Contractors & Cocktails, join Facebook today.

Showcase For Commerce 2021

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 245 Market St, Johnstown, PA

Showcase for Commerce is a nationally renowned business and industry trade show and defense contracting exhibition. This event, now in its 30th year, will be held August 31 - September 2, 2021 at...

Run the Park

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

The “Run the Park” trail run/hike is a challenging course within the woods of Powell Stackhouse Park. Portions of the course are technical (rocky and rooted). All participants who pre-registered 2...

EtO at Woodside Bar & Grill

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 430 Highland Park Rd, Johnstown, PA

EtO at Woodside Bar & Grill is on Facebook. To connect with EtO at Woodside Bar & Grill, join Facebook today.

Johnstown, PA
With Johnstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

