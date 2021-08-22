Rogers events coming soon

(ROGERS, AR) Rogers is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rogers:

Purses with Purpose Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 115 North Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR 72756

Join us for our Annual Purses with Purpose Silent Auction!

Avenue Q Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 116 South 2nd Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Music, Lyrics and original content by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx. Book by Jeff Whitty. Directed by Ed McClure

First Connections- Olive Street Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 626 West Olive Street, Rogers, AR 72756

A class for you to learn more about First Baptist Rogers!

Rogers Oktoberfest 2021 Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 East Cherry Street, Rogers, AR 72756

7th Annual Oktoberfest in Downtown Rogers is a Craft Beer Tasting Festival with lederhosen, contests and your favorite Oktoberfest food!

Whoville Family 5K Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 North Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR 72756

After our Whoville Holiday Extravaganza we invite families to come back and join us for our Whoville Family 5K!