Rogers, AR

Rogers events coming soon

Rogers Voice
 5 days ago

(ROGERS, AR) Rogers is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rogers:

Purses with Purpose

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 115 North Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR 72756

Join us for our Annual Purses with Purpose Silent Auction!

Avenue Q

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 116 South 2nd Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Music, Lyrics and original content by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx. Book by Jeff Whitty. Directed by Ed McClure

First Connections- Olive Street

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 626 West Olive Street, Rogers, AR 72756

A class for you to learn more about First Baptist Rogers!

Rogers Oktoberfest 2021

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 East Cherry Street, Rogers, AR 72756

7th Annual Oktoberfest in Downtown Rogers is a Craft Beer Tasting Festival with lederhosen, contests and your favorite Oktoberfest food!

Whoville Family 5K

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 North Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR 72756

After our Whoville Holiday Extravaganza we invite families to come back and join us for our Whoville Family 5K!

Rogers Voice

Rogers Voice

Rogers, AR
