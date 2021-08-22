Events on the Goldsboro calendar

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Live events are lining up on the Goldsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Goldsboro:

Small Farm Unit Tour Goldsboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 Stevens Mill Road, Goldsboro, NC 27530

This tour will offer farmers an opportunity to visit specialty fruit and vegetable production at the Small Farm Unit.

Community Drum Circle Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 N John St, Goldsboro, NC

Come by yourself or bring the whole family for a free hands-on drum lesson with Joel Burks! Social distancing and masks required Bringing a crowd? Call us at 919.736.3300 and let us know!

The Rephresh - Brunch w/ us Goldsboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 801 Poplar Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530

LEED is pleased to present, “The Rephresh – Brunch w/ us” as our last call before fall.

2021 Summer Doubles Handicap Shootout Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 S Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC

Come on out to participate in this year's Summer Doubles Handicap Shootout! Squads will be held each Saturday and Sunday during the month of August. The entry fee is $60.00 per team with the...

EMERGENCE 9-1-1 Goldsboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 109 West Ash Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530

This is a 2 day event. Your registration fee covers both days. Night 1 starts at 7pm, Day 2 starts at 9am. Get READY!