Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, NC

What’s up Rocky Mount: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Rocky Mount Journal
Rocky Mount Journal
 5 days ago

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Live events are lining up on the Rocky Mount calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rocky Mount:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RIQT_0bZWIzqw00

A night of Soulful Music at Blanche’s Bistro

Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 116 Tarboro Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

This dynamic singer has shared the stage with his twin brother, jazz saxophonist Marcus Anderson, Kenny Lattimore, Phil Denny, and more

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZYWj_0bZWIzqw00

Summer Storytime at the Park

Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Come see the bookmobile and join us for a fun-filled storytime with lots of great books, games, songs, laughter-and more! What a great way to spend a summer morning! for more information please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZ0HX_0bZWIzqw00

Rocky Mount Farmers Market

Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1006 Peachtree St, Rocky Mount, NC

This event listing provided for the Rocky Mount community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENEyT_0bZWIzqw00

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction

Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:12 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Rocky Mount, NC. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3740913 Unit may contain Assorted Boxes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrA5b_0bZWIzqw00

Sunday School / Bible Discovery Hour

Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 1900 Stone Rose Dr, Rocky Mount, NC

Join us for our Sunday School / Bible Discovery Hour - In Person in Sanctuary or on our Conference Call Line: 602-580-9587 (Enter Code: 8753219) Curriculum: Word Aflame (The Living Word Series)

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount, NC
144
Followers
177
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Lattimore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Auction#Nc Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy