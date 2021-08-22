What’s up Rocky Mount: Local events calendar

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Live events are lining up on the Rocky Mount calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rocky Mount:

A night of Soulful Music at Blanche’s Bistro Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 116 Tarboro Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

This dynamic singer has shared the stage with his twin brother, jazz saxophonist Marcus Anderson, Kenny Lattimore, Phil Denny, and more

Summer Storytime at the Park Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Come see the bookmobile and join us for a fun-filled storytime with lots of great books, games, songs, laughter-and more! What a great way to spend a summer morning! for more information please...

Rocky Mount Farmers Market Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1006 Peachtree St, Rocky Mount, NC

This event listing provided for the Rocky Mount community events calendar.

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:12 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Rocky Mount, NC. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3740913 Unit may contain Assorted Boxes...

Sunday School / Bible Discovery Hour Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 1900 Stone Rose Dr, Rocky Mount, NC

Join us for our Sunday School / Bible Discovery Hour - In Person in Sanctuary or on our Conference Call Line: 602-580-9587 (Enter Code: 8753219) Curriculum: Word Aflame (The Living Word Series)