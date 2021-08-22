Jonesboro events coming up
(JONESBORO, AR) Live events are lining up on the Jonesboro calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jonesboro:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Join the Jonesboro High School Cross Country team in the 4th annual JHS Glow Run. There are two options for races: 5K and 2K. Both races will begin in the JHS parking lot outside Hurricane gym...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 223 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro, AR 72401
The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Division of Rural Services and the Arkansas Rural Development Commission are dedicated t
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2879 Craighead 323 Rd, Jonesboro, AR
Learn effective ways of moving with a handgun. If you stand still shooting at targets standing still all you do is pick where you die.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 2416 S Madison, Jonesboro, AR 72401
We teach you the correct way to help someone in a medical emergency, get certified today with our BLS training for a medical provider.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 313 West Huntington Avenue, Jonesboro, AR 72401
An elegant evening in black at the Glass Factory hosted by the Nation's premiere civil rights organization, The NAACP!
