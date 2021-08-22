Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

Jonesboro events coming up

Posted by 
Jonesboro News Alert
 5 days ago

(JONESBORO, AR) Live events are lining up on the Jonesboro calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jonesboro:

The JHS Glow Run 5K

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join the Jonesboro High School Cross Country team in the 4th annual JHS Glow Run. There are two options for races: 5K and 2K. Both races will begin in the JHS parking lot outside Hurricane gym...

2021 Arkansas Rural Development Conference

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 223 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro, AR 72401

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Division of Rural Services and the Arkansas Rural Development Commission are dedicated t

Movement with a Defensive Handgun (no ammo needed)

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2879 Craighead 323 Rd, Jonesboro, AR

Learn effective ways of moving with a handgun. If you stand still shooting at targets standing still all you do is pick where you die.

BLS (Basic Life Support) Red Cross Certification for Medical Professionals

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2416 S Madison, Jonesboro, AR 72401

We teach you the correct way to help someone in a medical emergency, get certified today with our BLS training for a medical provider.

An Evening in Black

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 313 West Huntington Avenue, Jonesboro, AR 72401

An elegant evening in black at the Glass Factory hosted by the Nation's premiere civil rights organization, The NAACP!

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro, AR
With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

