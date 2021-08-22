Marysville calendar: Events coming up

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Live events are coming to Marysville.

These events are coming up in the Marysville area:

MEGA Sports Camp (grades K-5) Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5115 100th St NE, Marysville, WA

Kids will also enjoy upbeat rallies filled with energetic music, fun sports stories, and Bible stories that will help them discover character traits that can help them excel in sports and in life...

TechFest Education Conference 2021 Marysville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd, Marysville, WA 98271

Its' been 10 years since TechFest started, and we're celebrating a decade of innovation by throwing the best edtech conference in the PNW.

UNCORKED STAND UP COMEDY SHOW Lake Stevens, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 901 Frontier Circle East, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Join us for our first night of UNCORKED stand up comedy!

Mini Succulent Pumpkin Trio @Rustic Cork Lake Stevens, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 901 Frontier Circle East, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Fall is just around the corner! Come join us in making these adorable mini succulent pumpkins.

Fear Not - Sunday Series Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Address: 7314 44th Ave NE, Marysville, WA

Fear Not. For the Lord your God is with you! Invite a friend to join you online or in-person in the auditorium. K-5th grade class is available in the Blue Room. Self-Serve childcare areas for...