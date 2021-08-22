Saint Cloud events calendar

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Saint Cloud is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Cloud:

Women's MIG Welding Class Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2803 Clearwater Road, Suite H-J, St. Cloud, MN 56301

An introductory workshop for women wanting to learn a versatile welding method.

Copy of Women Moving from Pain to Power Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3125 County Road 74, St. Cloud, MN 56301

The Transition from Trauma to Resilience with Special Guess, Dr. Evelyn Hill, presented by the Higher Ground Church Women's Department

Self Defense 101 - FREE Workshop Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 10081 County Road 138, Saint Cloud, MN 56301

This will be an introductory self-defense class and no prior experience is required. Adults and Ages 13+ welcome to attend.

MN Youth Convention 2021 Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3125 County Road 74, Saint Cloud, MN 56301

2021 Minnesota Youth Convention will be here shortly! October 21st - 23rd will be a life changing time!

Midwest Travel Network Conference 2022 - St. Cloud, MN **Sponsorships** Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 913 W St. Germain St., St. Cloud, MN 56301

Join us for the 3rd Midwest Travel Network Conference in St. Cloud, MN. It will be held June 23-25, 2022.