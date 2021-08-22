Live events coming up in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, VA) Leesburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Leesburg area:

Paint and Sip Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 17956 Canby Road, Leesburg, VA 20175

Join us for this fun, colorful in person paint event

Kids Pizza Making Class at Wild Wood Pizza Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1600 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, #suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175

Count on your kids being covered in flour, tomato sauce, and memories in this hands-on pizza making experience at Wild Wood Pizza

Woven Green Soundscapes – The 7th Gate at Temple in the Trees Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Leesburg, Leesburg, VA 20175

90 minutes of live music including an 80 minute Soundscape with themes off of Woven Green’s album, The 7th Gate.

The Conche presents: Art of Cocktail Making with Master Mixologist Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1605 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Enjoy a welcome cocktail as you learn how to stir, shake, and muddle. Your ticket includes a welcome drink and snacks.

Lawson for Congress Loudoun Kickoff Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 17956 Canby Road, Leesburg, VA 20175

Join Jeanine Lawson for her Loudoun County campaign kickoff. Don't miss this opportunity to come out and meet Jeanine!