Live events on the horizon in St George

(ST GEORGE, UT) St George is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around St George:

Banff Film Festival World Tour- St George Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 68 E Tabernacle St, St. George, UT 84770

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour- St George Utah

FHQ 3 Year Anniversary Fundraiser Luau Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1449 1400 West Street, #6, St. George, UT 84770

Workout-Eat-Luau Show! Help us fight human trafficking at our 3rd Annual Fundraiser Luau!

9/11 Concert Benefiting Veteran Suicide Prevention Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 68 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

Country Roads Music Festival Presents - Tom Proctor Band opening for Nathan Osmond. This concert benefits veteran suicide prevention.

A Classic Murder Gala Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 86 South Main Street, St. George, UT 84770

Inspired by the game of Clue this contemporary dance fundraiser tells the story of several suspects before the audience guesses "whodunnit"!

Aerial Silks Class Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1478 South 270 East, #building 1, St. George, UT 84770

Weekly classes structured for progressive learning. Fitness & Fun. Stretching & Conditioning. Creative Flow.