Saint George, UT

Live events on the horizon in St George

Posted by 
St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 5 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) St George is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around St George:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhTyd_0bZWIsfr00

Banff Film Festival World Tour- St George

Saint George, UT

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 68 E Tabernacle St, St. George, UT 84770

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour- St George Utah

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqqjm_0bZWIsfr00

FHQ 3 Year Anniversary Fundraiser Luau

Saint George, UT

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1449 1400 West Street, #6, St. George, UT 84770

Workout-Eat-Luau Show! Help us fight human trafficking at our 3rd Annual Fundraiser Luau!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uq6vZ_0bZWIsfr00

9/11 Concert Benefiting Veteran Suicide Prevention

Saint George, UT

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 68 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

Country Roads Music Festival Presents - Tom Proctor Band opening for Nathan Osmond. This concert benefits veteran suicide prevention.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htIo5_0bZWIsfr00

A Classic Murder Gala

Saint George, UT

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 86 South Main Street, St. George, UT 84770

Inspired by the game of Clue this contemporary dance fundraiser tells the story of several suspects before the audience guesses "whodunnit"!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmjxT_0bZWIsfr00

Aerial Silks Class

Saint George, UT

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1478 South 270 East, #building 1, St. George, UT 84770

Weekly classes structured for progressive learning. Fitness & Fun. Stretching & Conditioning. Creative Flow.

Learn More

Comments / 0

St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
71
Followers
186
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

