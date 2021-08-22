Cancel
Huntington, WV

Events on the Huntington calendar

Huntington News Flash
 5 days ago

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Huntington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Huntington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40o8hw_0bZWIquP00

Queens of the court tournament

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Come out to our 2nd annual 2v2 tournament for middle & high school lady hoopers. Last year was great, let’s make this one even better 😁

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8KaZ_0bZWIquP00

Terre Rouge & Easton Wine Tasting

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 311 9th Street, Huntington, WV 25701

Come join us for this truly rare and special opportunity to sample well-aged and sophisticated wines from Terre Rouge & Easton Winery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmMjE_0bZWIquP00

Siptacular Wine Festival 2021

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 311 9th Street, Huntington, WV 25701

Sip Downtown Brasserie is excited to have you attend our 4th annual Siptacular Wine Festival. Over 100 wines will be available for you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPCCd_0bZWIquP00

SOLELY RESPONSIBLE SNEAKER SUMMIT

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: A D Lewis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701

The Phresh Collective, in collaboration with the TripN Over Artyfacts Podcast present the Solely Responsible Sneaker Summit. The Summit is a

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaVzK_0bZWIquP00

Pullman Concert Series: Barry Frazee

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 220 9th St, Huntington, WV

The Heiner’s Dutch Miller Summer Concert Series takes place right here at Pullman Square! We are pumped for this year’s lineup featuring Rick Huckaby, Jeremy McComb, Corduroy Brown, My Only Cab...

With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

