Rome events calendar

(ROME, GA) Rome has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rome:

2021 Rome Braves Regular Season Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 755 Braves Blvd NE, Rome, GA

This event listing provided for the Rome community events calendar.

Miss Rome & Miss Rome's Outstanding Teen Competitions Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 601 Broad St, Rome, GA

Join us on August 28, 2021 as we crown our 2022 Miss Rome and 2022 Miss Rome's Outstanding Teen in our home at the Rome City Auditorium on Broad Street n historic Downtown Rome, Georgia. Tickets...

The Little Black Dress IMPACT of Rome & Floyd County Rome, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 1400 Crane Street, Rome, GA 30161

Take Part in The Little Black Dress IMPACT Campaign and Spark Up A Conversation about Trauma & Poverty in the Rome & Floyd County Community.

Give My Regards to Broadway: Favorites from the Great White Way Rome, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: 601 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161

Alan Naylor returns to perform with the full Rome Symphony Orchestra!

Forget-Me-Not Alzheimer's Tournament Rome, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 Branham Avenue Southwest, Rome, GA 30161

Join us at our Annual Forget-Me-Not Golf Classic on Monday, October 4th, 2021 on the beautiful links of Coosa Country Club.