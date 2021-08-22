Cancel
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City events coming soon

Yuba City Journal
 5 days ago

(YUBA CITY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Yuba City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yuba City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9iu5_0bZWIkrH00

Yuba Sutter Marketplace Kids Club

Yuba City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA 95991

Yuba Sutter Marketplace Kids Club with special guests Youngsters Gymnastics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419NBW_0bZWIkrH00

Gay Galvin Trio "A Mixed Bag Of Songs Without Borders

Yuba City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, CA 95991

Listen to "A Mixed Bag of Songs Without Borders" from Nora Jones and Carol King to Country and Jazz!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32369C_0bZWIkrH00

Funeral service

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 817 Almond St, Yuba City, CA

Here is Delta Lea Bratcher’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 30, 2021, at the age of 93, Delta Lea Bratcher of Live Oak, California...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkBgm_0bZWIkrH00

Brews, Blues & BBQ 2021

Yuba City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, CA 95991

The Early Riser Kiwanis of Yuba City is proud to host the 19th Annual Brews, Blues & BBQ and presented by Colusa Casino Resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3Fcy_0bZWIkrH00

AHA Advanced Cardiac Life Support Provider Course

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 679 N Palora Ave, Yuba City, CA

AHA Advanced Cardiac Life Support Provider Course 2020… This class is open to the public 6 seats left To Register Call or go to http://shop.emsces911.org For this course you will need to have the...

With Yuba City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

