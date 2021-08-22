Pocatello events coming up

(POCATELLO, ID) Pocatello has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pocatello:

Pocatello Downs Horse Races Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 10588 Fairgrounds, Pocatello, ID

Fast action at the Pocatello Downs Flat Track Horse Races! Held at the Bannock County Events Center on Sundays in May.

Back To School Event - FREE Leg & Vein Screenings Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 444 Hospital Way Bldg 100, Suite 111, Pocatello, ID 83201

Join us for our Back To School Event. Schedule your FREE leg & vein screening today!

Bengal Welcome Week Party Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 921 S 8th Ave, Pocatello, ID

Bengal Welcome Week Party at The Quad at Idaho State University, Pocatello, ID 83201, Pocatello, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm

The Price is Right Wine Tasting at Wanderlust Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Wine Tasting, Wednesday, July 28, 6-8pm! This months’s theme is The Price is Right! Instead of us listing the prices on the wine sheet, everyone will guess our retail price for each bottle and...

Mindfulness Meditation Community Circle Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Mindfulness Meditation Community Circle at 6:30 PM MDT on August 23 offered by Blue House Spiritual and Wellness Center. An informal spiritual group open to the community interested in learning...