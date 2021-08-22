Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello events coming up

Posted by 
Pocatello Journal
Pocatello Journal
 5 days ago

(POCATELLO, ID) Pocatello has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pocatello:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TREwi_0bZWIgKN00

Pocatello Downs Horse Races

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 10588 Fairgrounds, Pocatello, ID

Fast action at the Pocatello Downs Flat Track Horse Races! Held at the Bannock County Events Center on Sundays in May.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UD97_0bZWIgKN00

Back To School Event - FREE Leg & Vein Screenings

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 444 Hospital Way Bldg 100, Suite 111, Pocatello, ID 83201

Join us for our Back To School Event. Schedule your FREE leg & vein screening today!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weR8k_0bZWIgKN00

Bengal Welcome Week Party

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 921 S 8th Ave, Pocatello, ID

Bengal Welcome Week Party at The Quad at Idaho State University, Pocatello, ID 83201, Pocatello, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zYKs_0bZWIgKN00

The Price is Right Wine Tasting at Wanderlust

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Wine Tasting, Wednesday, July 28, 6-8pm! This months’s theme is The Price is Right! Instead of us listing the prices on the wine sheet, everyone will guess our retail price for each bottle and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEMPZ_0bZWIgKN00

Mindfulness Meditation Community Circle

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Mindfulness Meditation Community Circle at 6:30 PM MDT on August 23 offered by Blue House Spiritual and Wellness Center. An informal spiritual group open to the community interested in learning...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pocatello Journal

Pocatello Journal

Pocatello, ID
78
Followers
188
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pocatello Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mindfulness Meditation#Bengal Welcome Week Party#Idaho State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy