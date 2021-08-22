Killeen man pleads guilty to sharing intimate photos of woman as revenge
Almost two and-a-half years after sharing intimate photos of a woman as revenge, a Killeen man pleaded guilty to the felony charge last week. During a hearing on Thursday, Ralph Rivera Majica, 66, entered a guilty plea to the state jail felony charge of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material. He is set to be sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court on Oct. 14, following a pre-sentence investigation report.kdhnews.com
