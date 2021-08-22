Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Coming soon: Bismarck events

Bismarck News Watch
 5 days ago

(BISMARCK, ND) Live events are coming to Bismarck.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bismarck area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uk1xh_0bZWIdgC00

Sunrise Elementary Back to School Open House

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3800 Nickerson Ave, Bismarck, ND

Teachers will be in their classrooms to meet the students from 4:00 - 5:30. Please note, only the main entrance will be open for this event. Student may bring their supplies for drop-off and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTCLv_0bZWIdgC00

Hike for Habitat

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1951 93rd St NE, Bismarck, ND

Come join the Capital City Lady Birds for their second annual Hike for Habitat! Bring your friends, family, dogs, and your pack and enjoy the scenic loop around McDowell Dam while enjoying the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mhn3g_0bZWIdgC00

Walk of Hope Bismarck

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 600 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501

Bring your friends and family for a nice walk while raising awareness for the 1:8 diagnosed with infertility! Virtual option available!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NE6kQ_0bZWIdgC00

Harvey Library Lunch & Learn — ND Women's Business Center

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 2720 E Broadway Ave #1, Bismarck, ND

North Dakota Women's Business Center invites you to join us at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Harvey, ND, on August 24th, at 12:00 PM CST for a FREE Lunch and Learn to hear about our programs...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yC1z4_0bZWIdgC00

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Bismarck, ND 58501

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

With Bismarck News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

