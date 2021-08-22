Coming soon: Bismarck events

(BISMARCK, ND) Live events are coming to Bismarck.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bismarck area:

Sunrise Elementary Back to School Open House Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3800 Nickerson Ave, Bismarck, ND

Teachers will be in their classrooms to meet the students from 4:00 - 5:30. Please note, only the main entrance will be open for this event. Student may bring their supplies for drop-off and...

Hike for Habitat Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1951 93rd St NE, Bismarck, ND

Come join the Capital City Lady Birds for their second annual Hike for Habitat! Bring your friends, family, dogs, and your pack and enjoy the scenic loop around McDowell Dam while enjoying the...

Walk of Hope Bismarck Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 600 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501

Bring your friends and family for a nice walk while raising awareness for the 1:8 diagnosed with infertility! Virtual option available!

Harvey Library Lunch & Learn — ND Women's Business Center Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 2720 E Broadway Ave #1, Bismarck, ND

North Dakota Women's Business Center invites you to join us at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Harvey, ND, on August 24th, at 12:00 PM CST for a FREE Lunch and Learn to hear about our programs...

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Bismarck, ND 58501

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?