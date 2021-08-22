Live events coming up in Anderson

(ANDERSON, IN) Live events are lining up on the Anderson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Anderson area:

Sunday Morning Worship — Christ Temple Anderson Anderson, IN

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1610 W 22nd St, Anderson, IN

Join us for Sunday Morning Worship @ 11:30am! You can also attend virtually via our Live Streams listed below: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ctcanderson/ YouTube...

East Central Indiana CASA Volunteer Recruitment Kick-Off Anderson, IN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2705 Enterprise Dr, Anderson, IN

We need your help! About this Event Join us for an evening of catching up with your fellow volunteers while learning more about our upcoming volunteer recruitment campaign! We will be meeting in...

Tesla Anderson, IN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1124 Meridian St, Anderson, IN

Check out Tesla at Paramount Theatre in Anderson on August 24, 2021 and get detailed info for the event - tickets, photos, video and reviews.

Revival with the Sheppards Anderson, IN

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 630 W 53rd St, Anderson, IN

Join us this coming week at FPC Anderson for revival with Evangelist Bruce and Jeanette Sheppard. We will be in service: - Sunday Morning at 10:45am - Sunday Evening at 6:00pm - Monday Evening at...

Kettle Top Karaoke Anderson, IN

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Come sing & dance the night away with DJ D-E-X!!! Drink specials!!! Your Favorite Bartenders!!!