Dothan, AL

Dothan events coming soon

Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
 5 days ago

(DOTHAN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Dothan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dothan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoGW4_0bZWIYDR00

Fairview Farmers Market

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7AM - 6PMSundays, 8AM - 4PM Location:60 West Fairview Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRt4k_0bZWIYDR00

Cupcake Wars Tablescape Competition

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 909 S St Andrews St, Dothan, AL

Cupcake Wars Tablescape Challenge Competitors will team up in groups of 4 and 4 teams will compete against each other in the shows "Winter … More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCME3_0bZWIYDR00

First meeting

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 2600 Redmond Rd, Dothan, AL

our first meeting will give us the opportunity to go over everything we are planning for the first couple months. we will also spend time discussing and planning the design for our scarecrow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBHDr_0bZWIYDR00

FPC Women's Retreat with Julie Sparkman

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 170 North Foster Street, Dothan, AL 36301

Conference will be led by Julie Sparkman and is titled, "From the Inside Out: Why Your Heart Matters More Than What You Do".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ohnx_0bZWIYDR00

FEARLESS WOMEN'S CONFERENCE // KNOWN

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3225 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL

We are so excited to invite you to KNOWN: FEARLESS WOMEN’S CONFERENCE Saturday, August 28, 2021 // Victory Family Church -Some old friends will be returning! Keep an eye out for announcements of...

