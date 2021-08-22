Cancel
Victoria, TX

Events on the Victoria calendar

Victoria Times
Victoria Times
 5 days ago

(VICTORIA, TX) Victoria is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Victoria area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xz68k_0bZWIWRz00

Jacob Kyle Live @ Tokyo Grill

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Jacob Kyle will be performing at Tokyo Grill from 7-9 on July 28th. Come out and enjoy live music and great food! Also check out other Music Events in Victoria , Entertainment Events in Victoria ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBUVc_0bZWIWRz00

Adult Mental Health First Aid Training

Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6502 Nursery Drive, Room 305B, Victoria, TX 77904

You may know CPR and the Heimlich maneuver.  You can call 911.  But can you administer first aid in a mental health crisis?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUpOd_0bZWIWRz00

The Truss Brothers & Bonnie Riley

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 309 E Crestwood Dr, Victoria, TX

The Truss Brothers & Bonnie Riley at Aero Crafters, 309 E Crestwood, Victoria, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 08:30 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:30 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJL6C_0bZWIWRz00

Best of The Best of Texas Armwrestling Tournament

Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 13869 U.S. 77, #N, Victoria, TX 77904

AW Professionals & Amateurs from across Texas will be competing to be crowned Champion. Food & drinks too, you’re sure to have a good time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPkh8_0bZWIWRz00

Love Me Last at Froggy’s Grub & Pub

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join me as I return to Froggy’s Grub & Pub! I’ll be playing during the Saturday Brunch hour from 11am to 2pm! Enjoy some great food and soothing tunes for your Saturday Morning! As always, the...

