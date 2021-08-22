Before 'Candyman,' Director Nia DaCosta Upended Rural Noir Norms With 'Little Woods'

When Hollywood movies and independent features take their stories out of big cities, the films that emerge, such as entries in the rural noir subgenre, can often adhere to a lot of troubling stereotypes that render these territories and their inhabitants as one-dimensional cliches. Thankfully, not all rural noirs have slavishly devoted themselves to these norms. Case in point: Nia DaCosta’s 2019 directorial debut Little Woods. Before she helmed the 2021 take on Candyman, DaCosta was shaking up the rural noir, especially in terms of who these films focus on and what kind of stories are deemed “important” within this subgenre.