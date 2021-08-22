Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Before 'Candyman,' Director Nia DaCosta Upended Rural Noir Norms With 'Little Woods'

By Douglas Laman
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Hollywood movies and independent features take their stories out of big cities, the films that emerge, such as entries in the rural noir subgenre, can often adhere to a lot of troubling stereotypes that render these territories and their inhabitants as one-dimensional cliches. Thankfully, not all rural noirs have slavishly devoted themselves to these norms. Case in point: Nia DaCosta’s 2019 directorial debut Little Woods. Before she helmed the 2021 take on Candyman, DaCosta was shaking up the rural noir, especially in terms of who these films focus on and what kind of stories are deemed “important” within this subgenre.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Lily James
Person
Nicholas Ray
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Nia Dacosta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noir#Rural Area#Furnace#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviessandiegouniontribune.com

DaCosta, Peele dare a new generation to summon ‘Candyman’

“Candyman” was always more than a surface level horror film. The 1992 film dealt with class, race and trauma. But almost 30 years later, a new version in theaters Aug. 27 reclaims and recenters the narrative around the Black experience. The original film took the seeds of a Clive Barker...
Movies411mania.com

Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele Talk Candyman’s Origins In New Featurette

Candyman finally arrives in theaters next weekend, and a new featurette sees Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele discussing the film. You can see the video below from Universal Pictures in which the director and producer talk about the film’s urban legend and telling stories through a Black perspective. Candyman arrives...
MoviesFANGORIA

Nia DaCosta Unveils "Guest Selects" For Alamo Drafthouse

Nia DaCosta will be a guest programmer for the Alamo Drafthouse "Guest Selects" program, "the theater’s new and ongoing retrospective that invites the movie-eatery’s favorite filmmakers, writers and performers to draw on their diverse backgrounds and eclectic tastes to program films that they think are essential big-screen experiences." DaCosta has...
Movieslwlies.com

Nia DaCosta: ‘Candyman turns the white-saviour narrative on its head’

The industrious director reveals how she put a personal stamp on her Jordan Peele-produced refit of a horror classic. In an industry where Black female directors are few and far between Nia DaCosta is unprecedented. Her first film Little Woods premiered at Tribeca and won the Nora Ephron Award. After directing some of the finest episodes of Top Boy she was chosen by Jordan Peele to write and direct Candyman. Next she will helm the upcoming Captain Marvel 2, the first sole female Black director on a Marvel film.
Moviesdoniphanherald.com

Nia DaCosta blasts film industry racism

Nia DaCosta has hit out at racism that still exists in the film industry. The 'Candyman' filmmaker admits that she has been left angered by the way other people on set have spoken to her, even though she has been in charge of projects as a director. Nia told The...
Moviescgmagonline.com

A Look Inside Candyman Before it Arrives in Theatres Next Week

Candyman was originally intended to release in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in delays but now it’s almost here. Director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele worked together to create the spiritual successor and sequel to the 1992 horror classic and it’s coming to theaters very soon. For those...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Marvels Will Deal with Pain and Trauma Says Director Nia DaCosta

The Marvels will be far from an escapist comic book outing according to director Nia DaCosta, who plans to use the super-heroic goings on to address vital issues. Comparing her MCU outing to upcoming horror sequel Candyman, DaCosta has revealed that The Marvels will cover many of the same themes, particularly pain and trauma.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

An Oral History of Candyman with Nia DaCosta and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Cand… nah, we’re way too chicken to even try it. And if you’ve seen the trailer for director Nia DaCosta’s spiritual sequel to the early-1990s slasher classic, Candyman, you would be too. The highly anticipated film, from Jordan Peele’s production company Monkeypaw, promises a terrifying and fresh take on the legend of the hooked killer, one that digs into issues like the continual suppression of Black Americans as it delivers its genre thrills.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Candyman director originally thought it was a real-life story

Whether you've seen Candyman or not, you'll know the basics like saying his name five times in a mirror (don't do it, basically). For Nia DaCosta, who has directed and co-written the new movie in the series, she has revealed to Digital Spy that she originally thought that it was all based on a real-life story and not a movie at all.
MoviesNME

‘Candyman’ review: Nia DaCosta’s horror reboot is a creepy treat

For many horror fans, Candyman is the most eagerly anticipated film of the year – even more so considering its three COVID-related delays. But while its billing as a sort-of sequel to the 1992 slasher classic is wise – two subpar sequels from the late ’90s are best forgotten – the soft-reboot approach sometimes rings alarm bells. Luckily, director Nia DaCosta has kept the big, chewy themes of the original while creating a fresh supernatural tale that’ll spook audiences anew.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

New ‘Candyman’ director Nia DaCosta promises a version with ‘a lot more of the Black experience’

Don’t call the new “Candyman” film a sequel. Not in the least bit — try again. The film’s director, Nia DaCosta, a Harlem, New York, native who grew up across the street from public housing, says she wanted to “reimagine” the legend of the original 1992 film. Widely regarded as one of the best horror movies of all time, it’s told from the perspective of graduate student Helen Lyle (played by Virginia Madsen), who went to the Cabrini-Green Homes, a housing project known for heartbreaking violence, neglect and gentrification, for her thesis research.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Nia DaCosta Was A Better Choice For Candyman Than Jordan Peele, According To Teyonah Parris

Jordan Peele has horror fans on the edge of their seats following the release of the Oscar-winning film Get Out and 2019’s Us. The next movie from the comedian-turned-filmmaker, Candyman, is coming out this weekend, but this time, Peele did not direct it. He turned over that honor to his co-writer and now-Marvel director, Nia DaCosta. Ahead of the film’s release, one of the film’s stars, Teyonah Parris, shared her experience with the up-and-coming director.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Captain Marvel 2: Nia DaCosta Teases How The Sequel Is A ‘Different Beast’

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially kicked off thanks to Black Widow’s release in theaters, and the various shows on Disney+. There are some A+ filmmakers bringing new movies to the big screen, including Candyman’s Nia DaCosta who is helming Captain Marvel’s sequel. And DaCosta recently teased how The Marvels will be a ‘different beast’ then Carol Danvers’ origin story.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Original ‘Candyman’ Star Tony Todd Praises Nia DaCosta’s Reboot

Longtime Candyman actor Tony Todd has praised Nia DaCosta’s upcoming franchise reboot. Candyman is a franchise with a somewhat convoluted history. It had its origins in a short story known as The Forbidden by Clive Barker which followed a University student in the United Kingdom, who was tracking down the Candyman legend. The 1992 film adaptation switched the setting to the projects in Chicago as well as many other key details about the character. That version was portrayed by Tony Todd, turning the then-unknown actor into a horror icon.
Moviestheaureview.com

Interview: Candyman writer/director Nia DaCosta and star Colman Domingo on finding the social commentary within the horror genre.

From August 26th, director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele dare a new generation of viewers to say one particular name; Candyman. Ahead of the film’s release, our own Peter Gray was invited to join a roundtable panel with writer/director DaCosta and star Colman Domingo to discuss the important social commentary on racial trauma present among the horror of their new envisioning of the genre classic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy