Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Oshkosh Bulletin
Oshkosh Bulletin
 5 days ago

(OSHKOSH, WI) Live events are coming to Oshkosh.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oshkosh:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWprM_0bZWITno00

Storytime on Zoom

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 106 Washington Ave, Oshkosh, WI

Join us for an interactive storytime. We’ll read stories, play games, and sing songs and rhymes with your active preschooler. Storytimes are encourage kids and families to engage in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBvtW_0bZWITno00

HomeTown Acoustic @ TJ’s Harbor w/ Travis Bernard

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7098 S, US-45, Oshkosh, WI

HomeTown Acoustic @ TJ’s Harbor w/ Travis Bernard at TJ's Harbor Restaurant, 7098 S US Highway 45, Oshkosh, WI 54902, Oshkosh, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZBLs_0bZWITno00

Feel Good Kids

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Feel Good Kids will be playing at Dockside Tavern 425 Nebraska Street, Oshkosh, Wi on Saturday August 28 starting at 07:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAjIv_0bZWITno00

Mark Croft Duo @ Dockside Tavern

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 425 Nebraska St, Oshkosh, WI

Mark Croft Duo will be playing at Dockside Tavern 425 Nebraska Street, Oshkosh, Wi on Sunday August 22 starting at 03:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s15pX_0bZWITno00

Friday August 27th with Minus One at The Jockey Club in Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 24 E Gruenwald Ave, Oshkosh, WI

Friday August 27th with Minus One at The Jockey Club in Oshkosh, WI at Jockey Club, 24 E Gruenwald Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54901, Oshkosh, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Oshkosh Bulletin

Oshkosh Bulletin

Oshkosh, WI
58
Followers
189
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oshkosh Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi Join#Harbor W Travis Bernard#Harbor Restaurant#Dockside Tavern#The Jockey Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy