Oshkosh calendar: Events coming up

(OSHKOSH, WI) Live events are coming to Oshkosh.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oshkosh:

Storytime on Zoom Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 106 Washington Ave, Oshkosh, WI

Join us for an interactive storytime. We’ll read stories, play games, and sing songs and rhymes with your active preschooler. Storytimes are encourage kids and families to engage in...

HomeTown Acoustic @ TJ’s Harbor w/ Travis Bernard Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7098 S, US-45, Oshkosh, WI

HomeTown Acoustic @ TJ’s Harbor w/ Travis Bernard at TJ's Harbor Restaurant, 7098 S US Highway 45, Oshkosh, WI 54902, Oshkosh, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Feel Good Kids Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Feel Good Kids will be playing at Dockside Tavern 425 Nebraska Street, Oshkosh, Wi on Saturday August 28 starting at 07:00 PM

Mark Croft Duo @ Dockside Tavern Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 425 Nebraska St, Oshkosh, WI

Mark Croft Duo will be playing at Dockside Tavern 425 Nebraska Street, Oshkosh, Wi on Sunday August 22 starting at 03:00 PM

Friday August 27th with Minus One at The Jockey Club in Oshkosh, WI Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 24 E Gruenwald Ave, Oshkosh, WI

Friday August 27th with Minus One at The Jockey Club in Oshkosh, WI at Jockey Club, 24 E Gruenwald Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54901, Oshkosh, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm