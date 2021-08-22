Eau Claire events coming soon

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Live events are coming to Eau Claire.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eau Claire area:

Back to School Bash Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 3120 Melby St, Eau Claire, WI

Back to School Bash at High Roller Skating Center of Eau Claire, 3120 Melby St., Eau Claire, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 04:30 pm

Lakefront Brewing Tasting Event! Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2832 London Rd, Eau Claire, WI

Join Lakefront Brewing tonight from 6pm to 8pm to drink some of Milwaukee's Best Beer and Win Prizes! The Beers: - Oktoberfest - Juicify IPA - Pumpkin - Imperial Pumpkin - Apricot Blonde...

Buckshot Run Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Carson Park Dr, Eau Claire, WI

Join Special Olympics Wisconsin for the 40th Annual Buckshot Run. This 2 mile run/walk in and around beautiful Carson Park draws more than 1,000 runners and walkers and is ranked one of the top 10...

Comedy Returns Eau Claire, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 3340 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Stand-Up Comedy Returns to the Best Western Plus Eau Claire.

Copy of F45 Training Outdoor Bootcamp Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 330 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, WI

All fitness levels are welcome. Bring a water bottle, beach towel and/or yoga mat. Certified F45 trainers will take you through a 45 minute all body weight workout on the lawn of Phoenix Park near...