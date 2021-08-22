Events on the Jackson calendar
(JACKSON, TN) Jackson has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 91 New Market St, Jackson, TN
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 7am - 4pm Location:91 New Market Street
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Come by the office for a free, mini treatment from acupuncturist, Shawn Sameiro. See and feel what acupuncture is like. Ask any questions you may have to find out if this ancient healing modality...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Address: North Park, Jackson, TN 38301
Join friends, family members, and neighbors as we walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost to suicide.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 720 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN
Beauty techniques for women in cancer treatment. Meets last Monday of the month, 1-3 p.m Contact: Call 1-800-227-2345 to reserve a place.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 1320 S Highland Ave, Jackson, TN
Goodwill will host a Job Fair for more than 15 employers, which are seeking to fill more than 600 positions, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at...
