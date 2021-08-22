Cancel
Jackson, TN

Events on the Jackson calendar

Jackson Times
 5 days ago

(JACKSON, TN) Jackson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8kNd_0bZWINkg00

West Tennessee Farmers Market

Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 91 New Market St, Jackson, TN

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 7am - 4pm Location:91 New Market Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43i02z_0bZWINkg00

August Acupuncture Happy Hour

Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Come by the office for a free, mini treatment from acupuncturist, Shawn Sameiro. See and feel what acupuncture is like. Ask any questions you may have to find out if this ancient healing modality...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tb0SX_0bZWINkg00

Jackson Out of the Darkness Walk

Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: North Park, Jackson, TN 38301

Join friends, family members, and neighbors as we walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost to suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgJUz_0bZWINkg00

Look Good, Feel Better

Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 720 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN

Beauty techniques for women in cancer treatment. Meets last Monday of the month, 1-3 p.m Contact: Call 1-800-227-2345 to reserve a place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0bqu_0bZWINkg00

Job Fair in Jackson

Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1320 S Highland Ave, Jackson, TN

Goodwill will host a Job Fair for more than 15 employers, which are seeking to fill more than 600 positions, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at...

Jackson Times

