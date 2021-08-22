Binghamton events coming soon

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Live events are lining up on the Binghamton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Binghamton:

New York Skin and Vein Center 20th Anniversary Gala Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 83 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905

Celebrating New York Skin and Vein Center's 20th Anniversary at our Patient Appreciation Gala. Dinner, Rat Pack Singers and Comedy

607 SUMMER BASH: THE FINALE Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 73 Court Street, Binghamton, NY 13901

607 SUMMER BASH: THE FINALE For the Day 1s who been here since the first Summer Bash! We do this for you. Never a dull moment!

The Magic of Michael Gray Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905

Join us for an entertaining evening or afternoon of illusions followed by a walk through the magnificent Museum.

FLAW LIVE AT THE CAVE!!! FRIDAY AUGUST 27TH!!!! Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 53 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901

FRIDAY AUGUST 27TH THE CAVE AND GARGOYL3 ENTERTAINMENT PRESENT FLAW WITH SPECIAL GUESTS MOBDAY, THREATPOINT AND LESS THAN HATE!!!!!!!!!!!

Fall Kick-Off Chenango Bridge, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 704 River Rd, Chenango Bridge, NY

Get energized to make this the best Girl Scout year ever! Gather with staff and volunteers to kick off the 2022 Troop Year! Discover new GSUSA badges, get council updates for the new year, take...