Hattiesburg events coming soon

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Live events are coming to Hattiesburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hattiesburg:

Trans 101 Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 South 25th Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This is a program to introduce the participants to terms and definitions to use when talking and referring to Transgender individuals.

5th Squad’s Ruck to Remember Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1315 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

The Ruck to Remember was created by an organization called the 5th Squad. It is a 6.5K ruck to honor the fallen heroes of Mississippi.

Bosse Brunch Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 107 East Front Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Bosse Brunch “The Melanin Edition” a celebration of “BOSSE” in shades of melanin with bottomless mimosas and endless brunch.

VOLUNTEER - Steven Curtis Chapman / Hattiesburg, MS Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!