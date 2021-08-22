Cancel
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg events coming soon

Hattiesburg Dispatch
Hattiesburg Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Live events are coming to Hattiesburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hattiesburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38c4IA_0bZWIJDm00

Trans 101

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 South 25th Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This is a program to introduce the participants to terms and definitions to use when talking and referring to Transgender individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6NGy_0bZWIJDm00

5th Squad’s Ruck to Remember

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1315 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

The Ruck to Remember was created by an organization called the 5th Squad. It is a 6.5K ruck to honor the fallen heroes of Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSlGJ_0bZWIJDm00

Bosse Brunch

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 107 East Front Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Bosse Brunch “The Melanin Edition” a celebration of “BOSSE” in shades of melanin with bottomless mimosas and endless brunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhRCH_0bZWIJDm00

VOLUNTEER - Steven Curtis Chapman / Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

With Hattiesburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

