Houma calendar: Events coming up
(HOUMA, LA) Houma is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houma:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:15 PM
The Beginner Fundamentals YOGA Series is a 4 Class / 2 week Evening workshop which covers the yoga basics for new students and current practitioners who want to deepen their understanding of a...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 8043 West Main Street, Houma, LA 70360
Maw Maw Walker Cocktail Stroll & Concert, featuring Tyron Benoit Band! Think ‘Red Dress Run’, but more Cajun, and wearing muu muus.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: Naquin St, Houma, LA
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 6am - 6pm Location: Naquin Street and Martin L. King Boulevard
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Saturday August 28th Riding Robin at The Balcony! Doors open at 8pm! Band from 10pm-2am. Cover at the door.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 837 Bayou Dularge Rd, Houma, LA
Limited Class of 20 Registration RequiredPaintings Take the Full Month Call for Info
