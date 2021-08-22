Cancel
Houma, LA

Houma calendar: Events coming up

Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HOUMA, LA) Houma is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDvMe_0bZWIGZb00

Evening Beginner Fundamental Yoga Series (4 Parts)

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:15 PM

The Beginner Fundamentals YOGA Series is a 4 Class / 2 week Evening workshop which covers the yoga basics for new students and current practitioners who want to deepen their understanding of a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tlKf_0bZWIGZb00

Inauguaral Maw Maw Walker

Houma, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 8043 West Main Street, Houma, LA 70360

Maw Maw Walker Cocktail Stroll & Concert, featuring Tyron Benoit Band! Think ‘Red Dress Run’, but more Cajun, and wearing muu muus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EFgn_0bZWIGZb00

Cajun Farmers Market

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Naquin St, Houma, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 6am - 6pm Location: Naquin Street and Martin L. King Boulevard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6Mia_0bZWIGZb00

Riding Robin

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Saturday August 28th Riding Robin at The Balcony! Doors open at 8pm! Band from 10pm-2am. Cover at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvgYT_0bZWIGZb00

Oil Painting with Gail Lecompte

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 837 Bayou Dularge Rd, Houma, LA

Limited Class of 20 Registration RequiredPaintings Take the Full Month Call for Info

Houma Bulletin

Houma Bulletin

Houma, LA
With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

