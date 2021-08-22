Gulfport events calendar

Cancel
Gulfport Bulletin
Gulfport Bulletin
 5 days ago

(GULFPORT, MS) Live events are lining up on the Gulfport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Gulfport area:

Party Blues Cruise AT Sunset

Gulfport, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1040 23rd Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501

Midnight Stroker Productions presents: the 4th Annual "Party Blues Sunset Party Cruise"  --->aboard Ship Island Excursions Capt.Pete.Boar

Rail Fest 2021

Gulfport, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 615 Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39501

Over 40,000 sq ft of train club displays & vendor displays from Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi & Alabama.

Whisper of Hope at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum

Gulfport, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 522 Pass Rd, Gulfport, MS

Meet and greet with the wildlife ambassadors of Whisper of Hope while enjoying the model train museum! Also check out other Meetups in Gulfport

Rock tha Boat White Linen & Sandals Sunset Cruise

Gulfport, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1040 23rd Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501

Get Ready to Rock The Boat on our Annual White Linen & Sandals party cruise at Sunset..

Faith & Finances Class

Gulfport, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 10885 Oneal Rd, Gulfport, MS

Do you know God’s purpose for your money? Come discover it with us through Faith & Finances-financial education ministry for people who are just starting out learning how to manage money, don’t...

With Gulfport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

