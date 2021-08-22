A Hotel del Coronado refresh preserves an illustrious past
The Hotel del Coronado is updating a 133-year-old icon for a modern audience. Renovations wrapping up this month will reshape arrivals at the San Diego-area property, a National Historic Landmark topped with red-roofed turrets overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The resort, known simply as "the Del" to many, opened in 1888, when room rates started at $2.50 per day and single women entered through a separate stairway.www.travelweekly.com
