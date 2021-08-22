Cancel
Sumter, SC

Live events Sumter — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Sumter News Flash
Sumter News Flash
 5 days ago

(SUMTER, SC) Sumter has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sumter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqUxO_0bZWI1Px00

Be Not Afraid: Responding to Sexual Chaos with Truth and Love

Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 216 East Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150

Confused about how to speak the truth in love on hot-button issues relating to sexuality, love, & marriage? This half day seminar can help!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVCBG_0bZWI1Px00

It’s A Sew Sew Event - Beginners Sewing Class

Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 730A Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150

Basic Beginners Sewing Instructional Class *learning your sewing machine *process of pattern making *fabric selection *cut & sew

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BfkK_0bZWI1Px00

"A Woman's Worth" - Stage Play (Sumter, SC)

Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 135 Haynsworth Street, Sumter, SC 29150

"A Woman's Worth" - A Stage Play Production featuring Carl Anthony Payne II. The story of three sisters, three personalities and one God.

Learn More

Sumter News Flash

Sumter News Flash

Sumter, SC
With Sumter News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

