Live events Sumter — what’s coming up

(SUMTER, SC) Sumter has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sumter:

Be Not Afraid: Responding to Sexual Chaos with Truth and Love Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 216 East Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150

Confused about how to speak the truth in love on hot-button issues relating to sexuality, love, & marriage? This half day seminar can help!

It’s A Sew Sew Event - Beginners Sewing Class Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 730A Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150

Basic Beginners Sewing Instructional Class *learning your sewing machine *process of pattern making *fabric selection *cut & sew

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 135 Haynsworth Street, Sumter, SC 29150

"A Woman's Worth" - A Stage Play Production featuring Carl Anthony Payne II. The story of three sisters, three personalities and one God.