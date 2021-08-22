Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Bloomington Today
Bloomington Today
 5 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Bloomington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bloomington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzYmx_0bZWHzoj00

Andy and Madlyn’s Bride and Groom Honoring

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Come celebrate Andy Garcia and Madlyn Stevens at their wedding shower! Dessert fellowship will be provided. The couple is registered at Amazon and Crate & Barrel...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gJFA_0bZWHzoj00

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Escalation League

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 309 N Main St, Bloomington, IL

This event is for an ongoing Escalation League. MORE INFO TBA! Event details and format information can be found in our Facebook group. Pre-registration is strongly recommended so that there will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EB1EW_0bZWHzoj00

Jumping Worms Discussion

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Are you concerned about jumping worms in central Illinois? Come to Univeristy of Illinois Extension for a discussion on jumping worms prevention and identification with University of Illinois...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgbFh_0bZWHzoj00

Mandatory Program Meeting

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 614 IAA Dr, Bloomington, IL

This is an organizational event for all of those registering to be a MCYHA Shark. Expectations, jersey sizing, and more. Player and a Guardian must attend at least one meeting.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BETiW_0bZWHzoj00

Donna & Friends Trio

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 801 N Hershey Rd, Bloomington, IL

The legendary jazz trio returns to Rob Dob’s in […]

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bloomington Today

Bloomington Today

Bloomington, IL
81
Followers
181
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crate Barrel#Il This#Escalation League#University Of Illinois#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy