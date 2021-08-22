Bloomington calendar: Coming events

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Bloomington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bloomington:

Andy and Madlyn's Bride and Groom Honoring Bloomington, IL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Come celebrate Andy Garcia and Madlyn Stevens at their wedding shower! Dessert fellowship will be provided. The couple is registered at Amazon and Crate & Barrel...

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Escalation League Bloomington, IL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 309 N Main St, Bloomington, IL

This event is for an ongoing Escalation League. MORE INFO TBA! Event details and format information can be found in our Facebook group. Pre-registration is strongly recommended so that there will...

Jumping Worms Discussion Bloomington, IL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Are you concerned about jumping worms in central Illinois? Come to Univeristy of Illinois Extension for a discussion on jumping worms prevention and identification with University of Illinois...

Mandatory Program Meeting Bloomington, IL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 614 IAA Dr, Bloomington, IL

This is an organizational event for all of those registering to be a MCYHA Shark. Expectations, jersey sizing, and more. Player and a Guardian must attend at least one meeting.

Donna & Friends Trio Bloomington, IL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 801 N Hershey Rd, Bloomington, IL

The legendary jazz trio returns to Rob Dob’s in […]