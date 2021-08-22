Newnan calendar: Events coming up

(NEWNAN, GA) Newnan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Newnan area:

The Black Market Day Newnan, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 51 Greenville St S, Newnan, GA

The Black Market Day is not only for Black Small Businesses but for all races of small businesses. The meaning behind it stimulates from the underground market and trading of small businesses...

Spirit of Newnan Home Tour Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 30 Temple Ave, Newnan, GA 30263

Soak up the Spirit of Newnan's Historic Homes with a Spirit tour. Experience history and have a little spooky fun!

Blood Drive Newnan, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1821 GA-34, Newnan, GA

All blood-donation events in Newnan, Georgia. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Newnan like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Essential Oils Made Easy Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 29 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Join Tana Lee from Essential Wellness for this FREE Introduction to doTERRA essential oils. Learn about what essential oils are, how they ca

Bible Study by Phone Newnan, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Country Inn & Suites, 1125 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Newnan, GA

Please join us for our Weekly Bible Study by Phone! 7:30 pm EST 6:30 pm CST 4:30 pm PST Call-In Number: 774-258-6161 *If your cellphone carrier blocks the use of conference call numbers, please...