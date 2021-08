Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I are having a (quite low stakes) disagreement about our son, and I’d love your input. The other day we were talking about mental health (I have bipolar disorder, along with my mother and her father). I said that I’d like to get our son into regular therapy from a young age because I think having an outlet would have been so helpful to me and would have raised some red flags a lot earlier. We are privileged to be in a position to afford ongoing costs relating to therapy long-term.