Flagstaff events calendar
(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Live events are coming to Flagstaff.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Flagstaff area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 2201 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Learn how to set up and operate your own telescope!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 108 East Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 2225 North Gemini Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Learning self-hypnosis can change your life by giving you a way to reduce stress, change your health, and strengthen your immune system.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 18 North Leroux Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Wee Scotty's Annual Fashion Show! Join us in celebrating the hard work of all our designers this past year.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 911 E Sawmill Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
This in-person training will provide an overview of utilizing one-party consent calls during adult sexual assault investigations.
