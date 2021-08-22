Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff events calendar

Flagstaff Journal
 5 days ago

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Live events are coming to Flagstaff.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Flagstaff area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UCAj_0bZWHtWN00

2021 Flagstaff Star Party Telescope Workshop

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 2201 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Learn how to set up and operate your own telescope!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwqEc_0bZWHtWN00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at DRINKING HORN

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 108 East Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0G9D_0bZWHtWN00

Self-Hypnosis Techniques for Anxiety Relief

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2225 North Gemini Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Learning self-hypnosis can change your life by giving you a way to reduce stress, change your health, and strengthen your immune system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmjOa_0bZWHtWN00

Wee Scotty Fashion Show 2021

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 18 North Leroux Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Wee Scotty's Annual Fashion Show! Join us in celebrating the hard work of all our designers this past year.

One Party Consent Calls: Adult Sexual Assault Investigations-Flagstaff

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 911 E Sawmill Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

This in-person training will provide an overview of utilizing one-party consent calls during adult sexual assault investigations.

Flagstaff, AZ
With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

