Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith events coming soon

Posted by 
Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 5 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) Fort Smith is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Smith:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZvbO_0bZWHqsC00

Allen, Mack, Myers & Moore

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 N 11th St, Fort Smith, AR

“Hey man, wanna go on an acoustic tour?” If that sounds like a strange way to start a band, well, that’s because it is. And that’s exactly how Allen, Mack, Myers, & Moore started. What began as an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRVmQ_0bZWHqsC00

High Caliber Radio Gun & Knife Show (Fort Smith, AR)

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4400 Midland Blvd, Fort Smith, AR

Find antique and products that you love at flea markets in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Rather than shopping from a chainstore go shop from a flea or a street fair in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Flea markets...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2Qfx_0bZWHqsC00

Family Fun Day & Blood Drive

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6304 S 36th St, Fort Smith, AR

Call 479-648-9004 for a booth. If you know a kid with an entrepreneurial endeavor looking for a place to set up a booth or kids fundraising for clubs or school, call us & reserve a booth. This...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0xwF_0bZWHqsC00

Grief Group Therapy - Fort Smith Therapy, Health & Wellness

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 612 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith, AR

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce: Wednesday, August 25 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlsKR_0bZWHqsC00

Fort Smith Colorful Run 5K

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7200 Zero St, Fort Smith, AR

The Fort Smith Colorful Run 5K is on Saturday August 28, 2021.

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith, AR
With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

