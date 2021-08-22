Fort Smith events coming soon

(FORT SMITH, AR) Fort Smith is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Smith:

Allen, Mack, Myers & Moore Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 N 11th St, Fort Smith, AR

“Hey man, wanna go on an acoustic tour?” If that sounds like a strange way to start a band, well, that’s because it is. And that’s exactly how Allen, Mack, Myers, & Moore started. What began as an...

High Caliber Radio Gun & Knife Show (Fort Smith, AR) Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4400 Midland Blvd, Fort Smith, AR

Find antique and products that you love at flea markets in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Rather than shopping from a chainstore go shop from a flea or a street fair in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Flea markets...

Family Fun Day & Blood Drive Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6304 S 36th St, Fort Smith, AR

Call 479-648-9004 for a booth. If you know a kid with an entrepreneurial endeavor looking for a place to set up a booth or kids fundraising for clubs or school, call us & reserve a booth. This...

Grief Group Therapy - Fort Smith Therapy, Health & Wellness Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 612 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith, AR

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce: Wednesday, August 25 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Fort Smith Colorful Run 5K Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7200 Zero St, Fort Smith, AR

The Fort Smith Colorful Run 5K is on Saturday August 28, 2021.