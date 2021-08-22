Live events Covington — what’s coming up

(COVINGTON, GA) Live events are coming to Covington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:

4-H Open House Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2140 Newton Dr NE, Covington, GA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 5205 Highway 212 N, Covington, GA 30016

Let's face it, we are living in different times where personal protection is necessary to have, especially for the novice woman.

Think & Thrive Women's Expo Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1149 Hendrick St SW, Covington, GA

Think & Thrive Women's Expo at The Reserve at Hendricks, 1149 Hendricks Street, Covington, GA 30014, Covington, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Farmers Market Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: North, 6252 Hwy 212, Covington, GA

Support Local Business Our Farmers Market will feature Fresh Produce from Local Farmers. We will also have herbs, fresh flowers, baked goods, jams, coffee, local artisans, and more!

Conyers Covington Oktober Fest Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6244 Highway 212, Covington, GA 30016

Join us for The Conyers & Covington Ocktober Fest powered by Bee's In The Trap, ATL Dope Events in partnership with ISSA Funnel & 105.5 FM.