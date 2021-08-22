Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, GA

Live events Covington — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Covington Voice
Covington Voice
 5 days ago

(COVINGTON, GA) Live events are coming to Covington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLyli_0bZWHoLy00

4-H Open House

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2140 Newton Dr NE, Covington, GA

4-H Open House at Covington Family YMCA, 2140 Newton Dr, Covington, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdEtj_0bZWHoLy00

New to Firearms Class For Women - South River Gun Club 9/18/21 - 9/19/21

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 5205 Highway 212 N, Covington, GA 30016

Let's face it, we are living in different times where personal protection is necessary to have, especially for the novice woman.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GipR_0bZWHoLy00

Think & Thrive Women's Expo

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1149 Hendrick St SW, Covington, GA

Think & Thrive Women's Expo at The Reserve at Hendricks, 1149 Hendricks Street, Covington, GA 30014, Covington, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091n9H_0bZWHoLy00

Farmers Market

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: North, 6252 Hwy 212, Covington, GA

Support Local Business Our Farmers Market will feature Fresh Produce from Local Farmers. We will also have herbs, fresh flowers, baked goods, jams, coffee, local artisans, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vng61_0bZWHoLy00

Conyers Covington Oktober Fest

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6244 Highway 212, Covington, GA 30016

Join us for The Conyers & Covington Ocktober Fest powered by Bee's In The Trap, ATL Dope Events in partnership with ISSA Funnel & 105.5 FM.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Covington Voice

Covington Voice

Covington, GA
80
Followers
159
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, GA
Government
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Baked Goods#Covington Family Ymca#Ga 30014#Ga Support#Local Farmers#Ga 30016 Join#The Conyers Covington#Ocktober Fest#Bee#Issa Funnel 105 5 Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy