Sioux City, IA

Events on the Sioux City calendar

Sioux City Today
Sioux City Today
 5 days ago

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Live events are lining up on the Sioux City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux City:

Veterans + First Responder Daily Benefits

Sioux City, IA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 3rd St, Sioux City, IA

Honoring those who have served. Continue Reading Veterans + First Responder Daily Benefits

Multi-Cultural Service

Sioux City, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

MULTICULTURAL 2:00 - Our Multicultural Ministry began in 1997 and largely consists of Thai, Laotian, and Cambodian members. The multicultural service blends cultures and worship with its own...

The First Sound & Style Fashion Ball

Sioux City, IA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 525 6th St., Sioux City, IA 51101

Before opening night of The Symphony! Sound & Style Fashion Show Pre Symphony Show, Evening Show or stay all evening!

East Black Raider Band Mattress Sale

Sioux City, IA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3200 S Cypress St, Sioux City, IA

Come get a better night’s sleep and support the East Black Raider Band with their 4th annual Mattress Sale event on Sunday August 29 from … More

FREE North High Volleyball Tailgate - August 31, 2021

Sioux City, IA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 4200 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux City, IA

Join us for a FREE Tailgate before the North High volleyball game versus West High on August 31st! This tailgate is FREE for all Northside families. Food will be catered by Hy-Vee in the North...

