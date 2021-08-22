SZA Unleashes Yet Another Song On SoundCloud In "I Hate You"
SZA is one of the most beloved r&b singers out right now although it has been a very long time since she gave fans an album. Back in 2017, she came through with CTRL which was easily one of the best projects of that year. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting, and now, all of that patience has paid off as SZA has begun releasing new tracks on her secret SoundCloud. This morning, we reported on her new track "Joni," and now, she is back with another song called "I Hate You."www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0