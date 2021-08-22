Cancel
A mixed box office weekend as ‘Free Guy’ tops again

Derrick
 5 days ago

Four new films with major stars from Hugh Jackman to Michael Keaton opened in North American movie theaters this weekend and only the one with animated puppies fared well. But it wasn’t enough to beat out Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy,” which topped the charts for the second weekend running.

