Live events on the horizon in Medford

(MEDFORD, OR) Medford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medford:

The Mercy Duo at Hidden Door Cafe! Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1263 N Riverside Ave UNIT 4, Medford, OR

The Mercy Duo at Hidden Door Cafe! Hosted By MFLD. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at White City., Our first appearance at this downtown Medford, OR venue. Please be sure...

Learn Digital Painting and Color Workshop Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 205 S Central Ave, Medford, OR

"Are you struggling with paint color but don’t know where to start? If you love to paint portraits, draw characters or create fantasy environments, painting digitally is a lot of fun. But for most...

Jacob Jolliff Band Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501

The Jacob Jolliff Band includes some of the most virtuosic young acoustic musicians in the world.

DART Mobile Tech Van @ Hawthorne Park Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 501 E Main St, Medford, OR

DART is a mobile tech van, library outreach vehicle, Wi-Fi hotspot, and computer lab all rolled into one! Visit DART at Hawthorne Park Every other Friday from 11:00am to 2:00pm DART's location...

APQS Roadshow Longarm Experience – Medford, OR Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1000 Welcome Way, Medford, OR

We are monitoring the ever-changing COVID-19 situation and following recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other federal and state agencies. We are taking extra...