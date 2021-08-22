Cancel
Monroe, LA

Events on the Monroe calendar

Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MONROE, LA) Monroe is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdKNB_0bZWHTlb00

Copenhagen Bandit Monroe Louisiana

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 3221 Louisville Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201

The Bandit is coming to Monroe Louisiana for a one night only show!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8OMQ_0bZWHTlb00

All White Gala

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 700 University Ave, Monroe, LA

Join Robert and Pauline Clark for an "All White Gala" to generate financial support for Northeast Louisiana Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation raise awareness about medical strides in the fight against...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBwDw_0bZWHTlb00

Monroe Farmers Market

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1212 Washington St, Monroe, LA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - NovemberMondays - Saturdays, 6 am - 1 pm Location: 1212 Washington Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIcJm_0bZWHTlb00

Beat the Heat Dance featuring Smackwater Band

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Desiard Plaza Centre 371 Desiard Plaza Dr, Monroe Come check out the all new & totally redesigned Desiard Plaza Centre for a night of fun featuring local favorites, the Smackwater band! Smackwater...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mb8m_0bZWHTlb00

Tuesday Night Group Run

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1866 Forsythe Ave, Monroe, LA

Fleet Feet Monroe 1866 Forsythe Ave, Monroe Join Fleet Feet for a group walk/run! There will be a set 3 mile course or choose your own; all paces, ages and distances invited

