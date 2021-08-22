Cancel
Music

SZA Drops Her Third Song Of The Day With "Nightbird"

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite not releasing an album in over four years, SZA has been incredibly active today as she started the morning off with a new song on her secret SoundCloud called "Joni." SZA then followed this up with a song called "I Hate You," and now, she is back again with a third effort called "Nightbird." For now, it seems like these songs are simply unused tracks from an upcoming album, although the mixes suggest that these are fully fleshed-out efforts.

