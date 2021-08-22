SZA Drops Her Third Song Of The Day With "Nightbird"
Despite not releasing an album in over four years, SZA has been incredibly active today as she started the morning off with a new song on her secret SoundCloud called "Joni." SZA then followed this up with a song called "I Hate You," and now, she is back again with a third effort called "Nightbird." For now, it seems like these songs are simply unused tracks from an upcoming album, although the mixes suggest that these are fully fleshed-out efforts.www.hotnewhiphop.com
