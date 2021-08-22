Cancel
Poughkeepsie, NY

Live events coming up in Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie Voice
Poughkeepsie Voice
 5 days ago

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Poughkeepsie calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Poughkeepsie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fw5kr_0bZWHMpk00

TMcCann Band

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 35 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Enjoy delicious food & drink while listening to live Irish music. TMcCann Band is featured every 4th Sunday of the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AE97j_0bZWHMpk00

Swingin' in the Holidays! Big Band Style (Benefit for Sparrow's Nest)

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 Vassar Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The Big Band Sound 25-piece jazz orchestra presents a stage show featuring favorite Christmastime, wintertime, and holiday time music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RuFsj_0bZWHMpk00

Light Warriors at Poughkeepsie Porchfest

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Light Warriors at Poughkeepsie Porchfest is on Facebook. To connect with Light Warriors at Poughkeepsie Porchfest, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpSxz_0bZWHMpk00

The Self Care Social

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 188 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Enjoy an afternoon of restorative self-care designed to relax and restore your body, mind and soul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0va8hy_0bZWHMpk00

Mid-Hudson Comic Con

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 14 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson Comic Con Aug. 28-29, 2021, the first pop-culture and comic con back in NY state! Come meet celebrities, guest artists, and cosplay guests! Buy collectibles, toys, anime, art, crafts...

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie, NY
With Poughkeepsie Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

