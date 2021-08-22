Live events coming up in Poughkeepsie

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Poughkeepsie calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Poughkeepsie:

TMcCann Band Poughkeepsie, NY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 35 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Enjoy delicious food & drink while listening to live Irish music. TMcCann Band is featured every 4th Sunday of the month.

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 Vassar Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The Big Band Sound 25-piece jazz orchestra presents a stage show featuring favorite Christmastime, wintertime, and holiday time music.

Light Warriors at Poughkeepsie Porchfest Poughkeepsie, NY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Light Warriors at Poughkeepsie Porchfest is on Facebook. To connect with Light Warriors at Poughkeepsie Porchfest, join Facebook today.

The Self Care Social Poughkeepsie, NY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 188 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Enjoy an afternoon of restorative self-care designed to relax and restore your body, mind and soul.

Mid-Hudson Comic Con Poughkeepsie, NY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 14 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson Comic Con Aug. 28-29, 2021, the first pop-culture and comic con back in NY state! Come meet celebrities, guest artists, and cosplay guests! Buy collectibles, toys, anime, art, crafts...