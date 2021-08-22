Coming soon: Lima events

(LIMA, OH) Live events are coming to Lima.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lima area:

Gun Law Workshop with U.S. LawShield Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S Dixie Hwy, Lima, OH

An incredible event that is a must-attend for all gun owners! This will be taught by experienced criminal defense attorneys and other firearms professionals that will be providing a wealth of...

32nd Annual UMADAOP Statewide Conference Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 7 Town Square, LIma, OH 45801

The annual UMADAOP statewide conference provides culturally specific training and skill building opportunities.

Sunday Funday @ Paddy Mac's Lima Ohio With Rockshow Karaoke Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 772 N West St, Lima, OH

Lima, Ohio karaoke bars. Get in the mood to sing along with your friends and family at fun karaoke nights in Lima, Ohio. Celebrate your days with sing-song nights.

The Grand Gala Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 7 Town Square, Lima, OH 45801

Come join us for a great and classy night on the town, The GRAND GALA. Purchase your PRESALE tickets here!

Car & Bike Night at Buffalo Wings and Rings Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1939 Roschman Ave, Lima, OH

Great food/fun and rock and roll music. 50/50 raffles, door prizes.