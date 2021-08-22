Saint Joseph events coming up

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Saint Joseph has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Saint Joseph area:

St. Joseph Area Sports Commission Hall of Fame Inaugural Induction Ceremony Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201 North Woodbine Road, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

St. Joseph Area Sports Commission Hall of Fame Inaugural Induction Ceremony

PAT Infant Massage Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 3831 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Infant Massage Class for babies 6wks to 13mo of age.

"Little Boy Blue" Ribbon Door Hanger - Craft Nite Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

So excited to have Guest Artist, D-Ann Kerns, instructing us on the "how to's" in making this beautiful, whimsical, Fall Door Wreath!

Body + Blood Reading & Talkback Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 615 South 10th Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Join Manuel and Ann (Pittman) Zarate at a reading of Shannon TL Kearns' new play and chat with the playwright afterwards!