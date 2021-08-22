Morgantown calendar: Events coming up
(MORGANTOWN, WV) Live events are coming to Morgantown.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Morgantown area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ryan Brandenburg at 669 Madigan Ave, Morgantown, WV 26501-6715, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Morgantown, WV
WVU men's soccer will play the University of Pittsburgh at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown, WV. View the full event details here...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 7300 Willie G Ave, Westover, WV
The Edge - Triple S Harley Bike Night at Triple S Harley-Davidson, 7300 Willie G Ave, Morgantown, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 2223 Cheat Rd, Morgantown, WV
Join us Mondays from 4-7pm in the side parking lot of Chestnut Ridge Church, 2223 Cheat Road.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: Two Waterfront Place, Morgantown, WV 26501
In 1956, Dr. Halvard Wanger organized an extensive scientific assembly to celebrate the Eastern Panhandle Medical Association
