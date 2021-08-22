Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown calendar: Events coming up

Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 5 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Live events are coming to Morgantown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morgantown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kpy5t_0bZWHHQ700

Ryan Brandenburg

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ryan Brandenburg at 669 Madigan Ave, Morgantown, WV 26501-6715, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYUIy_0bZWHHQ700

WVU Men's Soccer vs Pitt

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Morgantown, WV

WVU men's soccer will play the University of Pittsburgh at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown, WV. View the full event details here...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZO0X_0bZWHHQ700

The Edge - Triple S Harley Bike Night

Westover, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7300 Willie G Ave, Westover, WV

The Edge - Triple S Harley Bike Night at Triple S Harley-Davidson, 7300 Willie G Ave, Morgantown, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlMzF_0bZWHHQ700

Cheat Lake Farmers Market

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2223 Cheat Rd, Morgantown, WV

Join us Mondays from 4-7pm in the side parking lot of Chestnut Ridge Church, 2223 Cheat Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQWoD_0bZWHHQ700

WVU Family Medicine 46th Annual Hal Wanger Conference

Morgantown, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Two Waterfront Place, Morgantown, WV 26501

In 1956, Dr. Halvard Wanger organized an extensive scientific assembly to celebrate the Eastern Panhandle Medical Association

